NASDAQ:CTXS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Citrix Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- Certain directors of Citrix Systems, Inc are investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: CTXS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CTXS stocks, concerns whether certain Citrix Systems directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants repeatedly, falsely assured investors that the transition from on-premise to the cloud product was going smoothly. In addition, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work, Citrix created a shorter duration, on-premise subscription license (the "Business Continuity Licenses") that the Company offered at a discounted rate, and which Defendants claimed would transition to cloud accounts after the one-year license expired, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, Citrix common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021.



