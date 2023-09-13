NASDAQ:CVCO Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Cavco Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Certain directors of Cavco Industries, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cavco Industries, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Phoenix, AZ based Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States.



On November 8, 2018, Cavco Industries, Inc. revealed in an SEC filing that it had "received a subpoena from the SEC's Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents relating to, among other items, trading in the stock of another public company."



On February 4, 2019, Cavco Industries, Inc. revealed that it had received requests for additional documents. Cavco further disclosed that it spent, and expected to spend, millions of dollars on legal and insurance expenses in relation to the SEC's subpoenas and Cavco's independent investigation into the matter.



On September 2, 2021, the SEC filed a complaint against Cavco Industries, Inc., former CEO Joseph Stegmayer, and former CFO and Chief Compliance Officer Daniel Urness. The SEC complaint alleged that Stegmayer and Urness caused Cavco to purchase shares of publicly traded companies on material non-public information.



Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) closed on February 21, 2023, at $270.64 per share.



