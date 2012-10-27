NASDAQ:CYMI Stockholder Alert: Investigation of Takeover Offer of Cymer, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- The announcement that ASML Holding NV offered to acquire Cymer, Inc. for a value of approximately $ 81.64 per NASDAQ:CYMI share prompted an investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:CYMI concerning whether the offer and the takeover process are unfair.



San Diego, California based Cymer, Inc. is a supplier of light sources used in the photolithography process for semiconductor, or chip manufacturing.



On October 17, 2012, Cymer, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYMI) and ASML Holding NV announced that they have entered into an agreement under which ASML Holding NV will acquire all outstanding shares of Cymer in a cash-and-stock transaction currently valued at EUR 1.95 billion.



However, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Cymer, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:CYMI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Investors who purchased shares of the Cymer, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYMI) prior to October 17, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:CYMI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



Under the terms of the proposed transaction each Cymer shareholder will receive US$20.00 in cash and a fixed ratio of 1.1502 ASML ordinary shares per Cymer share. Based on a closing price of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares on October 16, 2012, of $53.59 per share, Cymer stockholders would receive a value of approximately $81.64 per NASDAQ:CYMI share.



However, Cymer’s financial performance improved over the past recent years. In fact, Cymer, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $307.66 million in ‘09 to over $594.21 million and its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $11.98 million to $80.24 million. Furthermore, shares of Cymer, Inc. grew at an exceptional growth rate. In fact, prior to the takeover announcement NASDAQ:CYMI shares grew from as low as $16.97 per share in March 2009 to as high as $62.05 per share in August 2012.



Therefore, the investigation focuses on whether the Cymer Board of Directors undertakes an adequate sales process, adequately shops the company before entering into the transaction, maximizes shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acts in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Cymer, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYMI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com