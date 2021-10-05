NASDAQ:DKNG Investor Notice: Investigation Announced over Potential Wrongdoing at DraftKings Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- Certain directors of DraftKings Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: DKNG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against DraftKings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: DKNG stocks, concerns whether certain DraftKings Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that SBTech had a history of unlawful operations, that accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming, that the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, that accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



