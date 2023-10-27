NASDAQ:DLO Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by DLocal Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), filed a lawsuit against DLocal Limited over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Uruquay based DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. On May 26, 2023, Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that the Argentine government was investigating DLocal Limited for a possible $400 million fraud. Specifically, Infobae reported that the government was investigating the Company for "improper maneuvers" and transfers abroad, with unnamed sources alleging that DLocal Limited "operates as a mere instrument to take advantage of the exchange rate gap and to take dollars abroad with operations that are not reflected in the accounting."



The same day, May 26, 2023, DLocal Limited issued a response to the Infobae article, characterizing it as "misleading" and "factually incorrect." DLocal Limited's response also assured investors that the Company is in close contact with Argentine authorities, that there is a continuous flow of information with those authorities, and that the Company was not notified by any Argentinian authority regarding a foreign exchange investigation.



Then, on June 15, 2023, DLocal Limited issued a press release revealing that it was engaging with senior representatives of the Argentine federal government to discuss, among other matters, the manner in which DLocal operates in the country, including DLocal's compliance with foreign exchange regulations.



The plaintiff claims that between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (ii) accordingly, DLocal's compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (iii) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



