NASDAQ:DOCU Investor Notice: Deadline on February 22, 2022 in Lawsuit Against DocuSign, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 22, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU).



Investors who purchased shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 22, 2022. NASDAQ: DOCU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) common shares between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative, that DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth, that DocuSign downplayed the impact that a "return to normal" would have on the Company's growth and business, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages



Those who purchased shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



