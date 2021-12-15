NASDAQ:DOCU Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by DocuSign, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible securities laws violations by DocuSign, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DocuSign, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. DocuSign, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $973.97 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2020, to over $1.45 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $208.35 million to $243.26 million.



On December 2, 2021, DocuSign, Inc reported its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued its outlook. Among other things, DocuSign, Inc said that "after six quarters of accelerated growth, we saw customers return to more normalized buying patterns, resulting in 28% year-over-year billings growth."



Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) declined from $275.54 per share on November 19, 2021, to as low as $131.51 per share on December 3, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



