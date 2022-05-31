NASDAQ:DOCU Long Term Investor Notice: Lawsuit Filed Against Directors of DocuSign, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- A current long-term investor in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of DocuSign, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the CEO and certain directors of DocuSign, Inc mislead investors with predictions of long-term demand for DocuSign's software after pandemic restrictions dissipated, culminating in a stock drop after disappointing December financial results.



The lawsuit against directors of DocuSign, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties follows a lawsuit that was filed against DocuSign, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. According to that complaint the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative, that DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth, that DocuSign downplayed the impact that a "return to normal" would have on the Company's growth and business, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages



Those who purchased shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



