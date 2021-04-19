NASDAQ:DOX Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Amdocs Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Amdocs Limited.



Chesterfield, MO based Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. Amdocs Limited reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $10.54 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019 to over $9.76 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020.



On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report alleging how Amdocs has "engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth" through "opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits."



On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a short-seller report on Amdocs. In the report, Jehoshaphat alleged, among other things, that "extensive evidence from the national corporate registry filings of dozens of subsidiaries from around the globe" with Amdocs' public filings and found "widely overstated profit margins" and a "revolving door" of auditors.



The plaintiff claims that between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt, that Amdocs concealed its large borrowing, that while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



