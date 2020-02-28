NASDAQ:DOYU Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at DouYu International Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at DouYu International Holdings Limited.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DouYu International Holdings Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. On July 16, 2019, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) announced its pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 67.38 million ADS shares at $11.5 per share for a gross total proceeds of approximately $775 million.



However, since the IPO, shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) declined to as low as $7.01 per share on December 3, 2019.



