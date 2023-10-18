NASDAQ:DRVN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Driven Brands Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Charlotte, NC based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally.



Driven Brands Holdings Inc. held its initial public offering in January 2021 and sold 36.59 million shares at $22.00 per share.



Before the market opened on August 2, 2023, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced its second quarter 2023 results, issued weaker than expected third quarter 2023 guidance, and lowered full year 2023 guidance. During the earnings call, Driven Brands' management blamed its financial performance on increased competition in the car wash business over the prior two years. In addition, management said it is now "a few quarters behind" integrating the two auto glass acquisitions.



Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) declined to as low as $11.05 per share on October 13, 2023.



