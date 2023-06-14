NASDAQ:DZSI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by DZS Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2023 -- DZS Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DZS Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Plano, TX based DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



DZS Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $350.2 million in 2021 to $375.69 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $34.68 million in 2021 to $37.43 million in 2022.



On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS Inc. disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. DZS Inc. further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.



Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) declined from $7.39 per share on May 19, 2023, to $.326 per share on June 06, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



