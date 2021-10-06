NASDAQ:EAR Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Eargo, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Eargo, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Eargo, Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. On September 22, 2021, after market hours, Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) disclosed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." The Company further stated that "[a]s previously disclosed, the Company has been the subject of an ongoing claims audit by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. The Company has been informed by the insurance company that the DOJ is now the principal contact related to the subject matter of the audit." Finally, the Company announced that it "is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021."



Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) declined from $22.28 per share on September 22, 2021, to $6.33 per share on September 23, 2021.



