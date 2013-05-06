NASDAQ:EBIX Investor Investigation of Takeover of Ebix Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by an affiliate of Goldman, Sachs & Co. to acquire Ebix Inc for $20.00 per NASDAQ:EBIX share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Ebix shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) prior to May 1, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:EBIX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Ebix Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:EBIX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 1, 2013, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Goldman, Sachs & Co. in a transaction valued at approximately $820 million, including the assumption of any outstanding debt. Under the terms of the agreement, Ebix shareholders will receive $20.00 per share in cash.



However, given that shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded as high as $24.62 per share as recently as September 2012 and that at least one analyst has set the high target price at $24.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NASDAQ:EBIX stockholders.



In addition, given that Robin Raina and the Rennes Fondation, which together own approximately 19% of the outstanding common shares, have already entered into separate voting agreements under which they have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, to vote their respective shares in favor of the proposed transaction, the investigation focuses on whether the Ebix Inc Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Ebix’s financial performance improved recently. For instantce, Ebix reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $97.69 million in 2009 to $199.37 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $38.82 million to $70.57 million.



NASDAQ:EBIX shares closed on May 3, 2013, at 19.52 per share.



Those who are current investors in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



