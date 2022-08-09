NASDAQ:EBIX Investors Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Ebix, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2022 -- Ebix, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Ebix, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ebix, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Johns Creek, GA based Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally.



On June 16, 2022, Hindenburg issued a short report on Ebix, Inc. titled, "Ebix: This House of "Cards" Seems To Have a Glaring Fake Revenue Problem". Hindenburg stated that in February 2021, "Ebix auditor RSM resigned because the company refused to provide evidence regarding "unusual transactions related to the Company's gift card business in India." The auditor was unable to obtain evidence to allow it to evaluate the business purposes behind the transactions. Hindenburg's review of Indian corporate records shows that these "unusual transactions" have increased since RSM's departure."



