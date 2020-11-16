NASDAQ:ECPG Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Encore Capital Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- Certain directors of Encore Capital Group, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Encore Capital Group directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Diego, CA based Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a complaint alleging that Encore Capital Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries violated a consent order "by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it."



Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) declined from $49.01 per share on September 2, 2020, to as low as $36.91 per share on September 21, 2020.



