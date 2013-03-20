NASDAQ:EDAC Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of EDAC Technologies Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in EDAC Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:EDAC) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by GB Aero Engine LLC, an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group LLC to acquire EDAC Technologies Corporation for $17.75 per NASDAQ:EDAC share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in EDAC Technologies shares.



Investors who purchased shares of EDAC Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:EDAC) prior to March 18, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:EDAC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of EDAC Technologies Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:EDAC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On March 18, 2013, EDAC Technologies Corporation announced it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by GB Aero Engine LLC, an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group LLC, for $17.75 per share in cash, pursuant to a cash tender offer and second step merger, for an aggregate equity value of approximately $104.1 million.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the $17.75-offer is too low for NASDAQ:EDAC stockholders. More specifically, given that members of the Board and executive officers of EDAC, who own approximately 18.2 percent of the Company’s outstanding shares in the aggregate, have already entered into agreements pursuant to which they will tender their shares into the offer, the investigation focuses on whether the EDAC Technologies Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



EDAC Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:EDAC) reported that its Total Revenue rose form $73.06 million for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 1, 2011 to $86.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on Dec. 31, 2012 and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $0.84 million to $3.55 million.



Shares of EDAC Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:EDAC) grew from as low as $3.17 per share in November 2010 to as high as $14.48 per share in August 2012.



Those who are current investors in EDAC Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:EDAC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



