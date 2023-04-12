NASDAQ:EGIO Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Edgio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- Edgio, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Edgio, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tempe, AZ based Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Edgio, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $230.19 million in 2020 to $217.63 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $19.27 million in 2020 to $54.76 million in 2021.



On March 13, 2023, Edgio, Inc. issued a press release stating that "it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as Quarterly Reports for 2022 and 2021 (collectively, the "Prior Period Financial Statements") related to the revenue recognition of its Open Edge Solution."



Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) declined to as low as $0.68 per share on April 5 and 6, 2023.



