NASDAQ:EH Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at EHang Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- Certain directors of EHang Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: EH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against EHang Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: EH stocks, concerns whether certain EHang Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers, that its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham, that EHang Holdings Limited has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019, that the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



