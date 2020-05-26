NASDAQ:EHTH Investor Notice: Deadline on June 8, 2020 in Lawsuit Against eHealth, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 8, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH).



Investors who purchased shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 8, 2020. NASDAQ: EHTH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) common shares between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions, that it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth, that it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



