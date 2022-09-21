NASDAQ:EIGR Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Palo Alto, CA based Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally.



On September 6, 2022, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. provided an update on the status of its planned request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of peginterferon lambda. Following a cooperative and extensive pre-EUA information exchange with FDA regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19, the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met. FDA has indicated that it will consider any new information and data from the TOGETHER study to support a EUA as well as the company's plans for the further development of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. said that it remains in active dialogue with FDA and will provide additional information to the agency that the company believes could be supportive of a EUA.



Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) declined from $9.89 per share on August 16, 2022, to as low as $5.84 per share on September 06, 2022.



