NASDAQ:ELMS Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW).



Troy, MA based Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc., a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric 'last mile' delivery and utility vehicles.



On February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.announced that certain executives had resigned, stating, "James Taylor, [] has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Special Committee')."



Additionally, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. acknowledged, "on the basis of the Special Committee investigation, the Board concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In connection with this conclusion, the Company, together with its advisors, is evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers. Although the Company cannot, at this time, estimate when it will file its restated financial statements for such periods, it is diligently pursuing completion of the restatement, including with respect to an evaluation of the Company's financial statement reserves for tax payments and contingencies."



Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) declined from $7.21 per share in early January 2022 to as low as $1.82 per share on February 8, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022 the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



