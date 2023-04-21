NASDAQ:EMBC Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Embecta Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- Certain directors of Embecta Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Embecta directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Parsippany, NJ based Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. On December 20, 2022, Embecta Corp. released Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results. Among the items reported, Embecta stated that "an impairment charge of $58.9 million related to the abandonment of certain manufacturing production lines in the United States that are no longer expected to be completed, and a $5.5 million charge related to purchase commitments associated with the abandonment of the assets."



Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) declined from $36.64 per share on December 14, 2022, to as low as $24.11 per share on December 20, 2022.



