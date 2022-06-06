NASDAQ:ENOB Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Enochian Biosciences, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Enochian Biosciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer.



On May 25, 2022, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, announced that the co-founder of Enochian Biosciences Inc was arrested on May 25, 2022, following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018. Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, a co-founder of Enochian Biosciences, is being charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Vermont.



Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.



Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) declined to as low as $2.67 per share on May 25, 2022.



