NASDAQ:ENOB Long-Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Enochian Biosciences, Inc.

Certain directors of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ENOB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ENOB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ENOB stocks, concerns whether certain Enochian Biosciences, Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose thatGumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school, that accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian's product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best, that accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company's product pipeline, that Enochian's senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud, that accordingly, Enochian's reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company's scientific findings, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



