NASDAQ:ENPH Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Enphase Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Enphase Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 17, 2020. NASDAQ: ENPH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 17, 2020, an updated report was published by a short seller. The report alleged that Enphase Energy, Inc. fabricated at least $205.3million, or 39%, of its reported U.S. revenue. The report also alleged numerous other misleading and/or deceptive business practices, including reporting nearly impossible reduction in the Company's unit costs and suspicious stock dumps by executives and board members.



Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) declined from $70.36 per share on May 19, 2020 to as low as $37.81 per share on June 17, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that Enphase misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated, that the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices, that the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



