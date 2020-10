NASDAQ:EOLS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Evolus, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: EOLS shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Evolus, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 15, 2020. NASDAQ: EOLS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Newport Beach, CA based Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States.



An International Trade Commission judge issued a preliminary ruling on trade secrets action involving Evolus, Inc. on July 6, 2020. The non-binding decision sided with Allergan and its partner Medytox in finding that the Company and its South Korean partner firm Daewoong developed its Jeuveau product using stolen trade secrets. The judge recommended a 10-year ban on the importation of Jeuveau into the United States.



The plaintiff claims that between February 1, 2019 to July 6, 2020, Evolus made false and misleading statements to the public and failed to disclose that the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox, that sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™, that as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™, that which in turn seriously threatened Evolus' ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue, and that any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus' unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.



Those who purchased shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.