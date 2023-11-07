NASDAQ:EOSE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE stocks, concerns whether certain Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC ("Bridgelink") is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction, that, as such, Bridgelink's commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe, that, as such, Eos's backlog was overstated, that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos's ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



