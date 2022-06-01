NASDAQ:EVBG Investor Alert: Deadline on June 3, 2022, in Lawsuit Against Everbridge, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 3, 2022, in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG).



Investors who purchased shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 3, 2022.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California nthe plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) common shares between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, the Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to these acquisitions, by using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth, and by failing to disclose that the COVID pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth.



