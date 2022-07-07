NASDAQ:EVBG Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Everbridge, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2022 -- Certain directors of Everbridge, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: EVBG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Everbridge, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: EVBG stocks, concerns whether certain Everbridge, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to these acquisitions, by using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth, and by failing to disclose that the COVID pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth.



