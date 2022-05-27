NASDAQ:EXFY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Expensify, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- Certain directors of Expensify, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Expensify, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Portland, OR based Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. Expensify, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $88.07 million in 2020 to $142.83 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss rose over those time periods from $1.71 million to $13.55 million.



On or around November 10, 2021, Expensify, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing over 9.7 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public at $27 per share.



Then, on March 30, 2022, Expensify, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results, including fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.82, missing consensus estimates by $0.74.



The Company also reported that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $14.2 million impacted net (loss) income" for the fourth quarter, leading to a net loss of $21.9 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus"; and that "[a]n IPO-related bonus expense of $48.4 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA" for the full fiscal year, leading to a net loss of $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period the prior year, which "was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus."



Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) declined on March 31, 2022, to as low $15.80 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



