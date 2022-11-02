NASDAQ:EYPT Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Watertown, MA based EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.



On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts seeking documents regarding sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.



Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) declined from $11.44 per share on August 12, 2022, to as low as $5.31 per share on October 12, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.