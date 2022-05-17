NASDAQ:FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW Investor Notice: Deadline on May 17, 2022 in Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 17, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW).



Investors who purchased shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) common shares between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny—potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



