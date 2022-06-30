NASDAQ:FAT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at FAT Brands Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of FAT Brands Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FAT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against FAT Brands Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FAT stocks, concerns whether certain FAT Brands Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny—potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



