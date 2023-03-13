NASDAQ:FATE Investor Notice: Deadline on March 22, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 22, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE).



Investors who purchased shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2023. NASDAQ: FATE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common shares between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors, that accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources, that as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.