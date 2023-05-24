NASDAQ:FATE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FATE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FATE stocks, concerns whether certain Fate Therapeutics directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors, that accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources, that as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



