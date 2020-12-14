NASDAQ:FBIO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: FBIO shares, filed a lawsuit against Fortress Biotech, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



In December 2019, the Company's majority-controlled subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ("Avenue"), which Fortress Biotech, Inc. founded in 2015, submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") for its intravenous ("IV") Tramadol product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a medically supervised health care setting.



On October 12, 2020, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the NDA for its IV Tramadol product. Specifically, the FDA advised Avenue Therapeutics, Inc that "it cannot approve the application in its present form" because "IV tramadol, intended to treat patients in acute pain who require an opioid, is not safe for the intended patient population." Specifically, the CRL stated: "[I]f a patient requires an analgesic between the first dose of IV tramadol and the onset of analgesia, a rescue analgesic would be needed. The likely choice would be another opioid, which would result in opioid 'stacking' and increase the likelihood of opioid-related adverse effects."



The plaintiff claims that between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



