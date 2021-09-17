NASDAQ:FBRX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Forte Biosciences, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- Forte Biosciences, Inc is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Forte Biosciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Torrance, CA based Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Forte Biosciences, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $4.06 million in 2019 to $14.25 million in 202, and that its Net Loss increased from $4.064 million in 2019 to $46.48 million in 2020



On September 2, 2021, post-market, Forte Biosciences, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance for the primary endpoint of EASI-50 (the proportion of patients with at least a 50% improvement in atopic dermatitis disease severity as measure by EASI)."



Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) declined from $31.47 per share on September 2, 2021, to $4.06 per share on September 7, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.