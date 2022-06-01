NASDAQ:FENC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Certain directors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FENC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FENC stocks, concerns whether certain Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA, that accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



