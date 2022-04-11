NASDAQ:FENC Shareholder Notice: Deadline on April 11, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on April 11, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC).



Investors who purchased shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 11, 2022. NASDAQ: FENC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) common shares between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA, that accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



