NASDAQ:FLDM Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Fluidigm Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: FLDM shares filed a lawsuit against Fluidigm Corporation over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 20, 2020. NASDAQ: FLDM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 1, 2019, Fluidigm Corporation reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million, citing weakness in its microfluidics segment.



Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm Corporation reported that third quarter 2019 revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales.



Shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) declined from $14.50 per share in March 2019 to as low as $2.31 per share on November 8, 2019.



The plaintiff claims that between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



