NASDAQ:FLDM Shareholder Notice: Deadline on November 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on November 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM).



Investors who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 20, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) common shares between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



