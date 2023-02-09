NASDAQ:FLGT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FLGT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT stocks, concerns whether certain Fulgent Genetics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fulgent Genetics, Inc had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law, that accordingly, Fulgent Genetics, Inc was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny, that Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable, that the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



