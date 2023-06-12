NASDAQ:FNKO Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Funko, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Funko, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Everett, WA based Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally.



On November 3, 2022, Funko announced its results for the third quarter of 2022. Funko's earnings per share had come in at $0.28 per share, more than 42% below street estimates of $0.49 per share, and also that management had dramatically cut Funko's FY 2022 guidance.



On March 1, 2023, Funko reported its results for the fourth quarter 2022 and guidance for 2023. Funko, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.02 billion in 2021 to over $1.32 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income of $43.9 million in 2021 turned into a Net Loss of $8.03 million in 2022.



Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) declined from $27.79 per share on August 01, 2022, to as low as $7.14 per share on March 14, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented to investors facts concerning the move of Funko's distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona as well as the planned upgrade of the Company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system and that Defendants repeatedly spoke of the necessity for these upgrades to serve current and future business needs, but failed to disclose that Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its ERP software than it was disclosing to investors, that having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices, and that Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company's EBITDA margin.



