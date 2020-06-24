NASDAQ:FNKO Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Funko, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Funko, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FNKO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Funko, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FNKO stocks, concerns whether certain Funko, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges thatthe Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales, that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



