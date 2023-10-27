NASDAQ:FRHC Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Freedom Holding Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- Certain directors of Freedom Holding Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Freedom Holding Corp. (directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Kazakhstan based Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services.



On August 15, 2023, a report was issued by Hindenburg Research on Freedom Holding Corp. The report highlights "red flags" at Freedom Holding Corp. "including evidence that Freedom (i) brazenly skirts sanctions (ii) shows hallmark signs of fake revenue (iii) commingles customer funds then gambles assets in highly levered, illiquid, risky market bets (iv) and displays signs of market manipulation in both its investments and its publicly traded shares."



Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) declined from $83.81 per share on August 04, 2023, to as low as $66.50 per share on August 16, 2023.



