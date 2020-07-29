NASDAQ:FSCT Investor Notice: Deadline on August 10, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 10, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) common shares between February 6, 2020 through May 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 6, 2020 through May 15, 2020, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts regarding the significant and disproportionate decline in Forescout's financial performance and the related risk Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp. would not close.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



