NASDAQ:FSLR Investor Notice: Deadline on March 8, 2022 in Lawsuit Against First Solar, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 8, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).



Investors who purchased shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 8, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) common shares between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, the Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



