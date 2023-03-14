NASDAQ:FULC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. On July 17, 2019, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 4.5 million shares at $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $72.0 million.



On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug application for its sickle-cell disease treatment, FTX-6058, due to previously reported preclinical data.



Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) declined to as low as $4.22 per share on March 10, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



