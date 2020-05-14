NASDAQ:FULC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. On July 17, 2019, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 4.5 million shares at $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $72.0 million.



However, since the IPO shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) declined to $6.27 per share on October 3, 2019.



Those who purchased shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



